18,709 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $182,000.

Knowles stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

