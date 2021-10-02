15,649 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM opened at $43.97 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

