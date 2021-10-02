1,513 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

