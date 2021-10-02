142 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.32 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.17.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

