120,982 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $14.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

