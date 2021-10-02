11,915 Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,855.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

AKRO stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

