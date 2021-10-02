1,033 Shares in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $542.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

