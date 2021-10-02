$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,909. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

