$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,053. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equifax by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

