$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after acquiring an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

