$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in County Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

