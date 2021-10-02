$0.32 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $3,372,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 48.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 184,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 959,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $18.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

