$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.15. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLE shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after buying an additional 556,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

