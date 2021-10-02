-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 154,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,032. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.