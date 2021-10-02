-$0.03 EPS Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Ocugen posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10).

OCGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 9,976,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,864,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $208,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

