Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.13.

ZYME opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 215,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

