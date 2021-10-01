ZrCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $78,830.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $78,830.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.