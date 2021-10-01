Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) were down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 1,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

