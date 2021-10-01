Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.64 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

ZION opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $64.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $4,060,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

