Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $51,223.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00118513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00171269 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,550,582 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.