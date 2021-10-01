Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $429,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,786,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,464,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.