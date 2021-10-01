ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 25.4% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $3,604.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00244026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00119056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00157690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

