Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CURV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.48 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48. Torrid has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

