Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Buy

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced its position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also lead to substantial cost savings. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. However, continued near-zero interest rates with no chance of a hike in the same in the near term pose a major concern. Further, persistently increasing operating expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

