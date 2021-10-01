Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Buy

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

SHC stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,720,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.