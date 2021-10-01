Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to Hold

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging second-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. The company is looking to expand its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform, added with OMT acquisition, is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. Shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Moreover, revenues are concentrated around Kyprolis, which is facing increasing competition.”

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGND. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.23.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.