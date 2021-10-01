Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) to Buy

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

