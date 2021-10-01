Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $59,703,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $22,996,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

