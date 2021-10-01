Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Buy

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.