Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Veritone stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $785.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veritone by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 216,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veritone by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

