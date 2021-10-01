Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Hold

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get The Community Financial alerts:

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The Community Financial has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities analysts expect that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $76,611. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.