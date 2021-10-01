Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crane (NYSE:CR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crane is experiencing improving order trends across its businesses, including short-cycle commercial and core process. In the quarters ahead, strength across chemical, general industrial, military, non-residential construction and municipal end markets is likely to drive its performance. The company’s buyout of CIRCOR’s Instrumentation & Sampling business has been adding value to its process valve unit. For 2021, it expects net sales of $3,100 million and adjusted earnings of $5.95-$6.15 per share. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds across the company’s commercial aerospace end markets might continue to affect its near-term performance. Forex woes might affect its performance in the quarters ahead. Rise in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.80. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

