Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of CTG opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

