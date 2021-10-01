Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CB. raised their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $173.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day moving average of $169.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

