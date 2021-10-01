Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

