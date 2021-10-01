Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Hold

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

SMBC opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

