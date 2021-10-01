Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) to Hold

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

