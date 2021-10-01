Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

