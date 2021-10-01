Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Hold

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $177.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Meridian had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

