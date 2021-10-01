Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Hold

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

GVA stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Granite Construction by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

