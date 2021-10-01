Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Strong Sell

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences has underperformed its industry in the past three months. The company exited the second quarter of 2021 with net loss wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The widening of quarterly operating and net loss compared to the year-ago period is concerning. Revenues from the COVID-19 tests conducted during the quarter declined year over year. Further, Screening revenues registered a onetime downward adjustment of $12 million. The company also incurred significant operating loss on escalating costs and expenses. On a positive note, Exact Sciences reported better-than-expected revenues in the second quarter. Robust total revenue growth during the quarter, despite the pandemic-led headwinds, is impressive. The company’s legacy Screening business saw a significant improvement in revenues on Cologuard volume growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

