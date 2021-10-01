Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bogota Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Bogota Financial stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.19. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%. Analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 549,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial during the second quarter valued at $541,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

