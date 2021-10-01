Zacks: Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 34.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $927,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.