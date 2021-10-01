Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. State Street reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

STT stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $94.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

