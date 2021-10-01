Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.18. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $625.49. 14,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $620.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.