Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report sales of $8.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $40.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.60 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 153,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,165. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $418.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

