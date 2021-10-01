Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $27.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $31.78 million. Evolus reported sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $102.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 36.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth $134,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

