Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.58 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.01. Carvana has a 1 year low of $179.24 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total transaction of $18,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,434 shares of company stock worth $323,102,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

