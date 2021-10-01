Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Retail Properties of America also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,154,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 91,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 170,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 169.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.04. 14,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

