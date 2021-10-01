Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce sales of $27.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.03 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $17.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $104.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million.

RADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.